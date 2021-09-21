Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party has narrowly won Canada's election, but it failed to secure a majority.

This is Mr Trudeau's third federal election win, but his critics say the election was a waste of time.

Mr Trudeau told supporters in Montreal in the early hours of Tuesday morning: "What we've seen tonight is that millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan".

