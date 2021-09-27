The lawyer for several victims in the trial against R. Kelly has called the singer the "worst" predator she has pursued in 47 years of practising law.

Gloria Allred told reporters outside court in New York: "I've pursued many sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children.

"Of all the predators that I have pursued, Mr Kelly is the worst."

R. Kelly has been found guilty of running a scheme to exploit his fame to sexually abuse women and children over two decades. He is due to be sentenced in May and faces decades in prison.