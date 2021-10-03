Ron DeSantis v Biden: A bitter battle in Florida over vaccines
As cities and employers begin imposing mask and vaccination mandates across the United States, a debate rages over personal freedoms and public health.
One side says mask and vaccine mandates are a step too far. The other argues we should follow science to protect ourselves and our communities.
In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has taken up the fight with the Biden administration.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada