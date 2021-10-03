BBC News

Ron DeSantis v Biden: A bitter battle in Florida over vaccines

As cities and employers begin imposing mask and vaccination mandates across the United States, a debate rages over personal freedoms and public health.

One side says mask and vaccine mandates are a step too far. The other argues we should follow science to protect ourselves and our communities.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has taken up the fight with the Biden administration.

US & Canada