Demonstrators have gathered outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington DC for a rally in support of abortion rights.

Two dozen counter-demonstrators also held a rally outside the building.

Protests were held across all 50 US states, in opposition to a new Texas law that severely limits access to abortions in the state.

In the coming months, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.