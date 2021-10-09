How the semiconductor shortage could be a problem for you
This an inside look at Intel's efforts to combat the global semiconductor shortage at their new site in Arizona. The BBC's Samira Hussain talks to Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger about the demand for these chips in a growing digital world.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada