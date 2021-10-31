US President Joe Biden has addressed disappointment by some about what was agreed at the G20 ahead of COP26.

Speaking in Rome, Mr Biden said China and Russia "basically didn't show up" on matters of the climate.

Neither China's President Xi Jinping, nor Russia's Vladimir Putin, were in Italy's capital for the conference, instead joining via video link.

