US mothers divided on vaccines for young children

Everyone in the Simon family contracted Covid-19, but their nine-year-old daughter Makenna went to hospital.

She developed pneumonia and anaemia after getting the virus.

While Makenna's parents say an earlier vaccine authorisation could have helped her, a rising group called Moms for Liberty has reservations about the vaccine's safety.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.