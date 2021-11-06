Video shows injured concertgoers being stretchered away mid-performance following a fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

Ambulances are also seen in the crowd, while rapper Travis Scott, who founded the festival, performs on stage.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed that at least eight people have been killed at the music festival in Houston, Texas, after the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage."

About 50,000 people attended the event, which has now been cancelled.