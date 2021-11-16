‘Democrats aiming for a 21st Century FDR moment’

US President Joe Biden’s agenda will see a trillion dollars invested in infrastructure projects, benefiting an enormous number of Americans, the Democrat congressman for New York, Ritchie Torres, has said.

This is “larger than anything that has been done in recent historical memory in the United States,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Elected during the Great Depression, US President Franklin D Roosevelt - often known as FDR - brought in a New Deal, which included a series of sweeping financial reforms and infrastructure projects. The Great Depression began in 1929 and ended in 1941.

Watch the full interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)