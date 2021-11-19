Ollie is a six-year-old Goldendoodle whose job is to help children get their Covid-19 vaccines.

He is one of 15 therapy dogs at Rady Children's Hospital in California - part of a programme that arranged thousands of canine visits with patients before stalling last year due to pandemic restrictions.

Now, Ollie's back in business.

