'Don’t do it.' Parents charged in Oxford High shooting
The parents of the Michigan suspect in Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School are to be charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
The prosecutor said the gun used in the shooting is the same one that James Crumbley, the suspect’s father, bought in the Black Friday sales while accompanied by his son.
Officials also revealed a text message that the suspect's mother sent to him on the afternoon of the shooting, saying: "Don’t do it."