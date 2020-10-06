Dozens of students at Howard University took over their student centre in October, sleeping on floors and in tents outside the building.

The weeks-long occupation was sparked by poor living conditions in dormitories, and fuelled by the high cost of attendance.

It ended after the university and the protesters came to an agreement.

Watch our video as students reflect on the longest-running protest in the historically black university’s history, and the latest episode in the battle over the high cost of US higher education.

Produced and filmed by Man Sum Lai and Alexandra Ostasiewicz

Edited by Alexandra Ostasiewicz