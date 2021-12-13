Watch the BBC's Nomia Iqbal as she takes us into the ruins of the Mayfield First United Methodist Church in Kentucky, which was destroyed in the tornadoes.

At least 80 people have died in the state, including dozens in a candle factory, and the death toll is expected to rise above 100.

