The people of Kentucky are working to rebuild their lives after tornadoes devastated the US state.

One resident, surrounded by rubble, described the scene as "the definition of hell on Earth".

In the town of Mayfield, one of the worst-hit areas, volunteers are donating hot dogs and burgers to the community.

