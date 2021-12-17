Dust storms and tornadoes hit the US Midwest

Just days after record breaking tornadoes ripped through four states, more severe weather has hit parts of the US.

Strong winds caused dust storms and even tornadoes in some areas.

Drivers were urged to stay off the roads as visibility dropped to zero and wind gusts reached up to 100 mph (160 kph).

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.