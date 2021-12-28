I used to work in oil, now I plug old wells

Around the US, an estimated three million oil wells have been abandoned by oil companies. Many of the wells are emitting harmful methane gases, which are more harmful to the environment than carbon dioxide.

That's why Curtis Shuck, a 30-year veteran of the oil industry, has stepped in. He's created Well Done, a not for-profit organisation dedicated to capping the abandoned wells.

