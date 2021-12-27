From hairpin to house: What next for the TikTok trader

TikToker Demi Skipper made headlines earlier this month when she achieved her aim of trading items until she got a house.

Having started with a single hairpin, the project took her just over 18 months, with 28 trades along the way.

Now, as she plans to move into her new home, Demi told BBC News what kept her going and what she plans to do next.

