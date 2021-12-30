US Attorney Damian Williams has given a statement following Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction.

Ms Maxwell has been found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 60-year-old was found guilty on five of the six counts she faced - including the most serious charge, that of sex trafficking a minor.

The verdict was reached after five full days of deliberation by a 12-person jury in New York.

Mr Williams said justice had been done.