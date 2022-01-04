A former assistant US attorney has described the conviction of Elizabeth Holmes on fraud charges as a significant victory for the government.

Kevin O'Brien added that Holmes was her "own worst enemy", as the many interviews and speeches she gave about the blood-testing firm Theranos were used against her.

The Theranos founder was found guilty of four charges related to fraud against investors, but found not guilty of defrauding the public - and could face up to 20 years in prison.