‘So embarrassed’: QAnon believers one year on

A year ago supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. Many of them were followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which saw Trump as a hero who would defeat a Satan-worshipping global cabal. A survey by the polling organisation Ipsos Mori has found that 7% of Americans still believe this conspiracy theory - despite a lack of any evidence and the fact that QAnon's many predictions never came true. So who are these people?

The BBC’s Stephanie Hegarty travelled to the US to find out .

Produced by Emma Ailes and Eloise Alanna

Animation by Peter Caires