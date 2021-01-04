A peek into Jewish life before World War Two

A digitised archive of pre-WW2 documents, books and cultural artefacts showing how Jews raised their families and expressed themselves through art, literature and music, has gone online.

Many items were destroyed by the Nazis, but 4.1 million of them survived.

The project is being launched at a time of rising anti-Semitic attacks and vandalism.

It is the culmination of a project sponsored by the New York-based Institute for Jewish Research in conjunction with libraries in Lithuania.