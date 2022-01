A woman who was tracked by a stranger using an Apple AirTag says her phone notified her of an "unknown accessory" which had been tracking her movement for a while.

Amber Norsworthy told the BBC she thinks Apple should stop selling the devices while the safety issues could be worked out.

Apple told the BBC they take customer safety very seriously and are "committed to AirTag's privacy and safety."

Reported by: James ClaytonProduced by: Jasmin Dyer