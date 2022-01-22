Gen Z anti-abortion marchers hope prayers may be answered

Young anti-abortion activists have flooded the streets of Washington DC, optimistic that their movement's long-cherished goal may be within reach.

The demonstrators at the 49th annual March for Life are hopeful this could be the year the landmark ruling is repealed by the Supreme Court.

The huge demonstration cazme on the eve of the anniversary of Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalised abortion in the US.

Produced by Michelle Mullen and Man Sum Lai