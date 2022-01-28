Biden bids 'bittersweet' farewell to Justice Breyer

US President Joe Biden thanked Judge Stephen Breyer for his service in a press conference where the Supreme court veteran announced his retirement. Justice Breyer’s legal career spans four decades, with nearly three decades on the Supreme Court.

The two go way back to the '70s when Justice Breyer first came on the judiciary committee. Justice Breyer said his motivation all these years was knowing that despite how different people think, they "help solve their major differences under law".

Mr Biden also laid out plans for a black female nominee in February in the press conference.