US President Biden confirms Islamic State leader killed

President Joe Biden has confirmed the death of the leader of the Islamic state in an operation by US military.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of Islamic State was killed during an overnight raid by US special forces in north-west Syria.

Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, Mr Biden said in a statement from the White House.

Syrian first responders said they found the bodies of 13 people after the raid.

President Biden said: "Thanks to the bravery of our troops this horrible terrorist leader is no more."

