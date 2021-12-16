Winter storm disrupts travel and causes power blackouts in Texas
A massive winter snow storm has hit the state of Texas, bringing with it heavy snow and ice.
It's caused widespread travel chaos and left thousands without power.
The state's governor, Gregg Abbot, said the state is facing one of the most significant icing events in decades.
