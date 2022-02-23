Harlem mothers who lost sons to gun crime want more policing
As gun violence surges in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is rolling out a public safety plan that includes restoring a controversial anti-crime unit.
A group of mothers in Harlem who have lost their sons to gun violence support the mayor in bringing more police back on the streets, but others are concerned a tough-on-crime approach could roll back justice reform.
Reporting by Nada Tawfik
Filmed by Andrew Sarge Herbert
Produced and edited by Xinyan Yu