Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd on a Minneapolis street but he was only one of four police officers charged in connection with Floyd's death. Who are the other three and what did they do that day?

Footage from the officers' bodycameras and bystander video captures what each officer did - and did not do - during the deadly encounter.

On Thursday, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J Alexander Keung were convicted of violating Floyd's civil rights.

In June, the trio of defendants will be back in court, this time in state court, to face criminal charges for aiding and abetting Chauvin's actions.