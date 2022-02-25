The police officers charged after George Floyd's death

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, but he was only one of the four police officers charged in connection with Floyd's death.

Who are the other three and what did they do that day? Footage from the officers' body-worn cameras and bystander video captures what each officer did - and did not do - during the deadly encounter.

In a federal trial, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J Alexander Keung have been charged with violating Floyd's civil rights. The three former officers also face state criminal charges for aiding and abetting Floyd’s killing.

