What Americans think of President Biden's Ukraine response
Before President Biden's first State of the Union address, we asked some Americans in Philadelphia how they feel about the US response to the war in Ukraine.
The US and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) allies have been sending weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia.
Mr Biden has said that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine.
Western nations have also imposed economic sanctions designed to punish Russia for invading.