Standing ovation for Ukrainian ambassador at Biden speech

President Joe Biden has said the United States stands with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, was a guest of First Lady Jill Biden at his first State of the Union address to Congress.

Watch the moment she received a standing ovation.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.