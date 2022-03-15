'I feel guilty I'm not there but can still save lives'

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Dr Nelya Melnitchouk was thousands of miles away working at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

The Ukrainian-American doctor says she felt guilty that she wasn't on the ground to put her medical training to use. But together with her colleague, Dr Eric Goralnick, she's helping civilians in Ukraine learn simple methods for treating trauma wounds, in order to reduce preventable deaths.

The "Stop the Bleed" training videos, narrated in Ukrainian, are available on YouTube.

