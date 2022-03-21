Redacted surveillance footage released by the Kenosha Unified School District shows an off-duty officer appearing to kneel on a 12-year-old girl's neck.

The girl got into a fight with another student during lunch hour on 4 March, and an off-duty officer who was working as a part-time security guard at the school rushed in to break up the altercation.

The officer has resigned from his position and was not charged. The girl's father has called for the officer to be held accountable.