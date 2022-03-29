Ups and downs: My two years of teaching in Covid
From remote learning to the end of mask mandates, primary school teacher Arielle speaks about the ups and downs of teaching young children during a pandemic.
The past two years have been been "stressful, new and unprecedented", she says.
Her California school finally lifted its mask mandate in March.
