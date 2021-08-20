New York city and state officials gave an update on Tuesday into the shooting that took place in a subway station in Brooklyn. At least 16 people were injured, 10 who received gunshot wounds.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect.

The unidentified attacker detonated a smoke bomb and opened fire at Brooklyn's 36th Street station at 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT), police said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said: "The people of the entire state of New York stand with the people of this city, this community, and we say 'no more, no more mass shootings.'"