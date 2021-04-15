Michigan police in the US have released bodycam footage of the moment a black man was fatally shot by an officer.

The footage from 4 April shows Patrick Lyoya running from police in Grand Rapids, after a traffic stop.

Following a scuffle over a police taser, Lyoya was fatally shot in the back of the head. The shooting has led to protests, with demonstrators gathering outside Grand Rapid Police Department (GRPD), demanding that the police officer's identity be revealed.

State police are currently investigating the incident.