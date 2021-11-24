Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, launched four more astronauts into orbit on the Crew Dragon capsule on Wednesday morning.

The crew includes Jessica Watkins, who becomes the first black woman to serve on an extended mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

In orbit, the crew will work on science experiments and space station maintenance.

According to Nasa, experiments will include studies on "the aging of immune systems, organic material concrete alternatives, and cardiorespiratory effects during and after long-duration exposure to microgravity".

Crew-3, after handing over to the new Crew-4, will return from space on their Crew Dragon capsule in September, shortly after SpaceX launches its Crew-5 mission.