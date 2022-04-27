The Olympic hopeful turned bike-riding bank robber

When Tom Justice failed to make the Olympics in the 1990s, he decided that if his biking skills wouldn’t win medals, then he’d use them to rob banks instead.

His cycling prowess gave him a speedy getaway, but there are only so many robberies you can commit before your ego, and the FBI, start catching up with you.

Hear how going to prison saved Tom’s life on new World Service podcast Lives Less Ordinary.

Producer: Louise Morris

Video by Troy Holmes

