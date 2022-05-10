Oscar nominee James Cromwell has glued his hand to a Manhattan Starbucks counter in protest over the chain's surcharge on vegan milk.

As part of a Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) demonstration, he read a statement denouncing the coffee company's policy.

NYC police officers responded to the incident and asked the protesters to leave.

Cromwell, 82, stars in HBO's Succession and is also known for Babe: Pig in the City and L.A. Confidential.