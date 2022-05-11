The chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee has told BBC News it has been "the greatest surprise that Russia did not shut down the internet in Ukraine" or launch "a more massive cyber-attack against whether it be America or the West".

US senator Mark Warner told the BBC Hardtalk's programme Stephen Sackur while Russian cyber-operations was the "dog that hasn't barked" in the Ukraine conflict, the West should "keep shields up" for such a risk.

