A new composition for 50 years of the Rothko Chapel

Tyshawn Sorey is a musician, performer, and composer who won a "MacArthur Genius" Fellowship in 2017 for his work. His style straddles the world of jazz, improvisation and classical music.

He received a commission from Susan Rothenberg and DACAMERA of Houston to create a piece of music for the 50th Anniversary of the Rothko Chapel.

The music that Sorey composed is a meditative work, a reflection of the non-denominational chapel and the 14 paintings on the octagonal walls by the artist, Mark Rothko. The chapel is located in Houston, Texas, and is a popular public art space.

The BBC recently sat down with Sorey at the University of Pennsylvania - where he currently teaches - to discuss his latest composition, "Monochromatic Light (Afterlife)".

This work will be staged at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City this autumn.

Produced by Bill McKenna

Camera by Maxine Collins

Additional video by BEND Productions