Following the shooting in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store over the weekend, the parents of one injured victim says they've had enough with calls for "unity".

They told the BBC they want to know what laws "are being drafted" to prevent another mass shooting in the US.

Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck during the attack. He survived and is now recovering at home.

Ten people were killed in the shooting and three, including Mr Goodman, were injured. Eleven of the victims were black.

Interview by Nada Tawfik

Produced by Pratiksha Ghildial

Filmed by Andrew Sarge Herbert

Edited by Dan Lytwyn