Thousands of people have attended rallies across the US in support of abortion rights.

According to a leaked Supreme Court document the US Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe vs Wade - a 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

In New York, protestors walked across Brooklyn Bridge chanting pro-choice slogans, while in Washington DC, demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court.

Rallies were also held in other major cities like Los Angeles, Boston and Atlanta.