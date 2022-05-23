Afghanistan is changing drastically under Taliban rule. The lives of many Afghans have been turned upside down, including that of the former Finance Minister Khalid Payenda.

He went from representing his country at global economic forums to driving for a ride-share firm in the US to make ends meet.

Mr Payenda also now consults and lectures on Afghanistan for university students in his new hometown. The BBC's Laura Trevelyan met him as he was behind the wheel.