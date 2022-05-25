Model Kate Moss testified on Wednesday in the US defamation trial involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Mr Depp’s legal team asked her questions about their relationship during the 1990s and a claim that he had once pushed her down the stairs.

Appearing by video link, Ms Moss denied he ever "pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs". She was not cross-examined by Ms Heard's lawyers. The trial continues.

