A confrontation during Texas governor Greg Abbott's press conference on Wednesday laid bare the deep political divide on gun legislation.

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate running for governor against Abbott, walked to the front of the room in the middle of the conference. The governor had just suggested the gunman's poor mental health - not his firearm - was the reason the shooting happened.

Abbott's deputy was heard telling O'Rourke he was "out of line" as he was being escorted out.