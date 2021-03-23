Protesters gathering at hundreds of rallies across the US have been calling for stricter gun control laws in the wake of last month's mass shooting at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Gun safety group March For Our Lives was founded by survivors of the 2018 Parkland school shooting. It said around 450 protests had been planned for Saturday, and that it would not "sit back" and allow deaths to continue.

US President Joe Biden backed the protests, calling on Congress to "pass common sense gun safety legislation."