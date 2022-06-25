Protests after US Supreme Court abortion ruling

Thousands of people in the US have taken to the streets after the country's Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.

Demonstrators in cities like Washington DC, Los Angeles and Boston, reacted strongly to news of the decision.

Abortion will not automatically become illegal in the US - but individual states will now be allowed to decide if and how to allow abortions.

