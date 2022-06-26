Chaotic scenes between protesters and police in Greenville, South Carolina have been captured on video.

Both pro-choice and anti-abortion activists took to the streets after the Supreme Court ruled to remove the constitutional right to an abortion.

During the heated protest, a Taser was drawn by an officer although police say it didn't touch anyone.

Six people, out of the hundreds that attended, were arrested for charges including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police said that opposing sides of the demonstration were separated to either side of the road and arrests were made when a "violator" attempted to cross sides and other protesters interfered.

A spokesman said the incident is being reviewed as is "standard protocol" for incidents like this.