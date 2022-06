Annie Farmer testified in court against Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell in December, sharing how manipulative she was.

Ahead of sentencing, Ms Farmer told the BBC that Maxwell caused an "immeasurable" amount of damage to her and her loved ones.

Maxwell was jailed for 20 years.

Interview: Nada Tawfik

Production, filming and editing: Pratiksha Ghildial, Andrew Herbert and Chloe Kim